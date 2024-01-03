GSFK: ticket sales inaugurated

January 03, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Actor Manju Warrier inaugurated the ticket sales for the The Global Science Festival Kerala (GSFK) which is scheduled to open at the Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, Thonnackal, on January 15.

Tickets can be purchased through the Federal Bank, which is GSFK’s banking partner, and on the website www.gsfk.org.

To be held till February 15, GSFK is being organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment and Amuseum ArtScience,

Tickets for adults are priced at ₹250, and for visitors below 18 years of age, ₹150. Since the exhibition takes almost eight hours to cover in full, tickets for two days can be purchased for ₹400 and ₹250 respectively.

Entry is free for children below ten years of age and for the differently abled. For school groups of not less than 30 members, tickets can be purchased at a concession rate of ₹ 100 per head.

For ticket rates, bookings and packages, visit www.gsfk.org.

In connection with GSFK, a talk on the theme ‘Thinking lightly on Light’ was held at the National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST). Gin Jose, Chair in Functional Materials, Leeds University, addressed the seminar.

A leading researcher in the field of photonics, Prof. Jose spoke in detail on the origins, sources, and diverse applications of electromagnetic waves. On Friday M. Santhosh from the China University of Geosciences, Beijing, will speak on the the theme sustainable earth at the National Centre for Earth Science Studies (NCESS).