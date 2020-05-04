G.S. Bedi is SASO, SAC

Kerala

Air Marshal G.S. Bedi has taken over as Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO), Southern Air Command (SAC), Thiruvananthapuram.

Commissioned as a fighter pilot in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force in June 1984, he has over 3,700 hours of accident-free flying to his credit on MiG-21 and Mirage 2000 aircraft.

He took part in the Kargil conflict, for which he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry). He had commanded a fighter squadron and a front-line fighter base.

He has been the recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.

