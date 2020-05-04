G.S. Bedi is SASO, SAC

Air Marshal G.S. Bedi has taken over as Senior Air Staff Officer (SASO), Southern Air Command (SAC), Thiruvananthapuram.
Commissioned as a fighter pilot in the flying branch of the Indian Air Force in June 1984, he has over 3,700 hours of accident-free flying to his credit on MiG-21 and Mirage 2000 aircraft.
He took part in the Kargil conflict, for which he was awarded the Vayu Sena Medal (Gallantry). He had commanded a fighter squadron and a front-line fighter base.
He has been the recipient of the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.