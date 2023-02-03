Growth rate to keep ticking, GSDP projected to grow at 11.23% in 2023-24

February 03, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Better revenue collection and the post-COVID-19 economic recovery are expected to keep the growth rate ticking for Kerala in 2023-24 and beyond.

The State’s Gross State Domestic product (GSDP) growth is projected at 11.23% in 2023-24 in nominal terms, according to the ‘Medium term fiscal policy and strategy statement with medium term fiscal plan for Kerala’ for the 2023-24 to 2025-26 period tabled in the Assembly on Friday.

In 2023-24, the State’s own tax revenue is estimated to grow at 15.46% over the 2022-23 revised estimates, given the steps taken to improve tax collection through the restructuring of the State GST department.

‘’The steady growth in tax collection including GST is on the expectation of stronger recovery of economic activities. Share of Central Taxes is expected to grow at 20.47% over RE 2022-23 on the back of robust direct tax and GST collection by the Union Government,’‘ the document observed.

Revenue expenditure is poised to grow at 6.82%.

The policy noted that the ow tax revenue had posted a negative growth rate of 5.28% in the current fiscal (2022-23), largely due to the discontinuation of GST compensation from July 2022. However, non-tax revenue grew by 30.46%.

The growth momentum in the 2023-24 fiscal is expected to sustain in the forward estimate period of 2024-25 and 2025-26 as well, according to it. The GSDP is expected to grow at 12.5% in the forward estimates period, it said.

The State’s own tax revenue is projected to grow at 14% during this period, and non-tax revenue, at 12%, in view of the measures adopted by the government to improve tax collection.

The share of central transfers also is projected to grow at 16 % in 2024-25 and 18% in 2025-26. Revenue expenditure will grow at 10-11% with health and education as thrust areas.

The Economic Review 2022, tabled in the Assembly on Thursday, had noted that the GSDP had posted 12.01% growth in 2021-22 at constant prices.