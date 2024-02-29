ADVERTISEMENT

Growing mismatch between Indians going abroad and foreigners coming to India for higher studies

February 29, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

According to Bureau of Immigration statistics, only 40,431 foreign students came to India in 2023 for higher studies, while the number of Indian students who went abroad for studies was 7.65 lakh up to October 2023

Dhinesh Kallungal

Even as Indian students make a beeline for foreign universities, the number of foreign students coming to India for higher studies is yet to make a proportional leap.

According to Bureau of Immigration (BoI) statistics, only 40,431 foreign students came to India in 2023 for higher studies, while the number of Indian students who went abroad for studies was 7.65 lakh (up to October 2023). In 2022, the number of foreign students who reached India was 31,910 and 22,159 in 2021. 

The number of Indian students who went abroad was 7.50 lakh in 2022 and 4.44 lakh in 2021. Speaking to The Hindu, Sabu Joseph, Director, Centre for Global Academics at Kerala University, says there has been an uptick in foreign students visiting India, especially south India, in recent times. However, their numbers cannot be equated or compared with the number of Indian students who go abroad for higher studies. Last academic year, there were around 160 foreign students at Kerala University, with the majority from African countries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

If students from West Asian countries such as Iran and Iraq had dominated this segment in the past, now there is a clear shift towards Africa. Students from around 25 African countries are pursuing higher studies here now, says Mr. Joseph.

“The prospect of enrolling for work soon after studies is one of the reasons catalysing the exodus of Indian students to foreign countries. We also have to scale up our infrastructure facilities along with academic standards to attract more foreign students to India,” he says.

Though the global exposure of Kerala is relatively higher than that of other States, there are more students from States such as Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi pursuing higher studies abroad than from Kerala, according to data with the Ministry of External Affairs.

The United States (4.65 lakh) and Canada (1.83 lakh) are the two major countries that attract Indian students for higher studies, followed by Australia (1 lakh), UAE (1.64 lakh), and the United Kingdom (0.55 lakh), according to the estimated data of Indian students studying abroad in 2022. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US