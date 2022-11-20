Groundwater extraction up slightly in Kerala, more blocks in ‘safe’ category

November 20, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The latest national-level report on groundwater assessment indicated a slight increase in groundwater extraction in Kerala, but the southern State also has more regions in the ‘safe’ category now.

The total annual groundwater recharge of the State increased to 5.73 billion cubic metres (bcm), and the annual groundwater extraction, to 2.73 bcm, the ‘National Compilation on Dynamic Ground Water Resources of India-2022’ prepared by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) said.

By comparison, annual groundwater recharge was 5.77 bcm and extraction 2.67 bcm in 2017. In the 2020 assessment, they were respectively 5.65 bcm and 2.65 bcm.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat released the 2022 report earlier this month. The national-level assessment was carried out jointly by CGWB and States/Union Territories. Groundwater resources in Kerala were assessed block-wise.

Of the total 152 blocks assessed in Kerala, none are in the ‘over-exploited’ (indicating groundwater extraction exceeding the annual replenishable recharge) or ‘saline’ categories.

Three blocks — Kasaragod, Chittur and Malampuzha — continue to be in the ‘critical’ category, indicating groundwater extraction between 90-100% of the annual available extractable resources.

On the bright side, the number of blocks categorised as ‘semi-critical’ — where extraction is between 70% and 90% — has come down from 29 to 27. Karadka and Kanhangad in Kasaragod district have improved their lot from ‘semi critical’ to ‘safe’ mainly on account of an increase in rainfall, recharge from other sources and an increase in surface water supply schemes, the report said.

Consequently, the number of ‘safe’ blocks, where extraction is below 70%, has risen from 120 in 2020 to 122 in 2022.

‘’Out of 27,047.54 sq km recharge-worthy area of the State, 777.38 sq km (2.87%) area are under ‘critical’, 3,817.64 sq km (14.11%) under ‘semi-critical’ and 22,452.5 sq km (83.01 %) under ‘safe’ categories of assessment units,’‘ the report noted.

Kerala also ranks among the States and UTs where domestic use accounts for more than 40% of the groundwater extraction.