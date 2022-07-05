Ground water level on the rise in Kasaragod

July 05, 2022 22:35 IST

Scientists for strengthening check dams and well recharging systems

Water shortage is severe in Kasaragod, and it affects hilly regions the most, as 98% of them is constituted of laterite soil, and during rains, water flows into the sea without being stored, said T.S. Anitha, Kerala Regional Director, Central Ground Water Board (CGWB).

Speaking at an awareness programme on ‘Watershed mapping and groundwater management’, organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti here on Tuesday, she said as a district facing water shortage, there should be maximum use of the watershed mapping system in Kasaragod.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Leading a session, S. Singhathurai, Regional Scientist, CGWB, said that the depth of laterite area in Karaduka and Parappa blocks of the district is five to 10 metres, and that the soil capacity for water storage is quite low.

As for Kasaragod, Manjeswaram, Nileswaram and Kanhangad blocks, the depth of the laterite area is 40 to 50 metres, and taking into account the slope of the areas, rain water cannot be stored, and it immediately flows into the sea. As a remedy, there is a need to strengthen check dams, bunds, and well recharging systems, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, CGWB Kerala Regional Assistant Chemist took classes on the quality of groundwater in the district. He said water in Kasaragod was high in iron content.

He added that owing to the intrusion of seawater into rivers, the electrical conductivity of groundwater in the district was on the rise.

The scientists, while pointing out that groundwater in areas other than estuaries was clean, they warned against the practice of digging tube wells, which was prevalent in the district.