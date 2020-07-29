Grim situation in capital with 213 cases

The daily COVID-19 caseload in the district continues to remain high with 213 new cases being added on Wednesday.

The situation in Thumba — where more than 80 employees of companies in the Kinfra International Apparel Park at Kazhakuttam had tested positive — remains grim. Fourteen more people, including a 10-year-old child, tested positive when the relatives of the employees underwent medical tests on Wednesday. The day’s caseload for the district included 10 health workers and five cases where the source remained uncertain.

Contact transmission accounted for 198 of the cases, according to the district administration. Seventeen more cases were reported in thickly populated Adimalathura. Poonthura, another coastal area in the critical containment zone, reported nine new cases on Wednesday.

Two police officers

Two more police officers tested positive. This included an officer attached to the Cantonment police station and a civil police officer at the Museum station.

In all, 1,368 people were placed under COVID-19 surveillance in the district on Wednesday, while 1,952 others completed the observation period. As on Wednesday, 18,156 people are under surveillance in the district.

With the increase in contact transmission, the City police have strengthened surveillance in the coastal areas that fall in the critical containment zone and the containment zones in other parts of the city.

Roads leading to these areas have been shut, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram city) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said. One entry and one exit point have been allotted for these areas. In the city, the police have registered cases against 75 for violation of lockdown restrictions and 63 others for not wearing masks. The offenders were fined a total ₹38,500 on Wednesday.

Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran tested negative for COVID-19. The Minister will remain under surveillance for a week.