Grievances of fishworkers to be heard in 47 centres from April 23 to May 25

April 19, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Fisheries department will be organising ‘Theerasadassu’ in 47 centres across coastal constituencies in the State to address the grievances of fishworkers and to spread awareness on the State government’s welfare and developmental initiatives, especially for the coastal sector. People’s representatives and officials from various departments will take part in the public events, which will be organised in various locations from April 23 to May 25.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first ‘Theerasadassu’ at Pozhiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram on April 23 at 4 p.m. In the first half of every such meeting, discussions will be organised with the people’s representatives from the region to understand the key issues as well as various ongoing developmental initiatives. This will be followed by a public meeting. The complaints or applications that have to be taken up in the ‘Theerasadassu’ have to be submitted in advance at the Matsya Bhavans, Akshaya Kendras or online at www.fisheries.gov.in. A total of 16,374 complaints and applications have been received till date.

