Grievance redressal adalat in Alappuzha today

The District Collector’s public grievance redressal adalat will be held at Rice Research Station auditorium at Mankombu in Kuttanad, Alappuzha, on November 10, 2022. Grievances of the people of Kuttanad taluk will be considered by District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja at the programme, which will begin at 9 a.m. ADVERTISEMENT

