Grievance redressal adalat held for Mavelikara taluk

District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja during a grievance redressal adalat organised by the Alappuzha district administration for Mavelikara taluk on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 236 complaints were considered at a grievance redressal adalat organised by the Alappuzha district administration for the people of Mavelikara taluk on Thursday.

While a number of applications brought before District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja were settled, the rest of the petitions were referred to the departments and the officials concerned. The adalat had considered complaints and requests pertaining to land survey, house construction, banking, encroachments, education assistance and so on. The Collector directed all departments to settle the complaints in a time-bound manner.

The adalat was inaugurated by M.S. Arunkumar, MLA, at Town Hall, Mavelikara. Mavelikara municipal chairman K.V. Sreekumar, Additional District Magistrate S. Santhosh Kumar and others attended the programme.