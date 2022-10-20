Grievance redressal adalat held for Mavelikara taluk

The Hindu Bureau ALAPPUZHA
October 20, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja during a grievance redressal adalat organised by the Alappuzha district administration for Mavelikara taluk on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 236 complaints were considered at a grievance redressal adalat organised by the Alappuzha district administration for the people of Mavelikara taluk on Thursday.

While a number of applications brought before District Collector V.R. Krishna Teja were settled, the rest of the petitions were referred to the departments and the officials concerned. The adalat had considered complaints and requests pertaining to land survey, house construction, banking, encroachments, education assistance and so on. The Collector directed all departments to settle the complaints in a time-bound manner.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The adalat was inaugurated by M.S. Arunkumar, MLA, at Town Hall, Mavelikara. Mavelikara municipal chairman K.V. Sreekumar, Additional District Magistrate S. Santhosh Kumar and others attended the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app