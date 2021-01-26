Grievance adalats to be held in capital from Feb. 8

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

26 January 2021 00:58 IST

Aimed at ensuring speedy settlement of unresolved grievances, disputes and issues

The State government’s ‘Santhwana Sparsham’ grievance redressal adalats will be held in the Thiruvananthapuram district on February 8, 9 and 11.

The programme is aimed at ensuring speedy settlement of unresolved grievances, disputes and issues mired in bureaucratic tangles that have been pending for long.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran said complaints pertaining to Kattakada and Neyyattinkara taluks will be considered at the Neyyattinkara Higher Secondary School from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. respectively.

At Attingal

Those from Varkala and Chirayinkeezhu taluks will be taken up at an adalat that will be held at the Attingal Higher Secondary School on February 9 from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. respectively.

SMV School, Thiruvananthapuram will host the final-leg of the district-level adalat when complaints from Nedumangad taluk will be considered from 9 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and those from Thiruvananthapuram taluk from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

Besides Mr. Surendran, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and Fisheries Minister G. Mercykutty Amma will hear complaints at the adalats.

Applications can be submitted from January 27 to February 2 either online through Akshaya centres or directly at the taluk, village and panchayat offices from where the submissions will be uploaded to a dedicated portal created for the Santhwana Sparsham programme. Those meant for resolution at the State and district levels will be marked separately.

Complainants will also be able to submit their applications at the adalat venues in person. These applications will be settled within seven days after being registered online at the centres. Application fees need not be paid even for those submitted through Akshaya centres. While applicants have been urged to state their mobile numbers in their submissions, docket numbers received as messages on the applicants’ contact numbers will be used for future references.

Mr. Surendran said a five-member team led by the District Collector will segregate complaints that are submitted for the adalats. District Supply Officer, Deputy Director of Panchayats, District Social Justice Officer and Principal Agricultural Officer are the other members of the panel.

The adalats will be held under tight restrictions to adhere to the COVID-19 protocol. While bed-ridden and those requiring palliative care need not attend the programme, they could depute other people to participate on their behalf. The presence of children at the venues must be restricted. Food courts run by Kudumbasree units will be set up at the venues.