Greeshma’s arrest recorded; mother and uncle arraigned in the Sharon Raj murder case

ADVERTISEMENT

The Crime Branch recorded the arrest of S.S. Greeshma, the prime accused in the murder case of Parassala native Sharon Raj, on Monday.

The arrest was made under dramatic circumstances at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here after the accused attempted suicide by consuming a disinfectant in a bathroom of the Nedumangad police station, shortly before she was scheduled to be taken to the office of the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram rural) for interrogation and later evidence collection in her house in Ramavarmanchirai in Kanyakumari.

Two women civil police officers were suspended for the alleged lapse in ensuring Greeshma’s protection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Greeshma’s mother Sindu and uncle Nirmal Kumar were arraigned as accused for allegedly destroying the evidence in the case. Their arrests were yet to be recorded.

Greeshma had been taken into custody by the Crime Branch on Sunday after allegedly confessing to having spiked an Ayurvedic medicine that she gave Sharon with a pesticide. Following interrogation that lasted several hours at the District Police Chief’s office, she was lodged in the Nedumangad police station, adjacent to the office of the Nedumangad DySP, around 1.30 a.m.

In order to ensure foolproof protection, the police had made arrangements, including allocating a specific bathroom for the accused’s use and tasking four women police officers with her surveillance. Inexplicably, Greeshma was taken to another bathroom outside the building after she raised a request. She allegedly consumed a cleaning solution and vomited soon after just as she was being prepared to be taken to the District Police Chief’s office around 7.30 a.m.

She was soon rushed to the Government Taluk Hospital in Nedumangad and later referred to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH, where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU). The development dashed the investigation team’s plans to gather further evidence before she was remanded to judicial custody.

Two woman police officials suspended

Two women civil police officers, Suma and Gayathri, were placed under suspension for the lapse.

Meanwhile, the Crime Branch team recorded the statements of Sharon’s family members at the office of the Neyyattinkara DySP. They reiterated their allegations against Greeshma’s family in abetting the murder and also charged the Parassala police for laxity in handling the case. They have been directed to produce the clothes which Sharon had worn on the day of the crime.

According to the police, Greeshma confessed to have plotted the murder after Sharon refused to withdraw from their affair. She feared he would circulate videos and images of the couple’s intimate moments if she married another person.