Greens want Munnar Hill Area Authority to focus on ecological development

September 03, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - IDUKKI

Even as the State government has formed the new Munnar Hill Area Authority (MHAA) to ensure sustainable development of the Munnar region, the Greens have demanded change in the development focus in MHAA and ensure the protection of ecological balance in the hill station through the Authority.

According to sources, the proposed committee has no direct participation of ecological experts or Forest Department officials. The State government on Saturday issued a final notification forming the Munnar Hill Area Authority.

Wildlife expert P. S. Essa said, “Munnar is unique because of the beautiful landscape and environment, which is also ecologically fragile. So, the stress should have been on the conservation and livelihood of the native community. This is crucial, especially because development has a different connotation among our policymakers and political bosses. So, the word ‘development’ should have been avoided in the title,” said Dr Essa.

Environmentalist M. N. Jayachandran said, “ Unscientific and illegal construction is a major concern in Munnar. Now Munnar wants ecological balance to ensure development activities. In recent days the country witnessed how unscientific developmental activities led to nature’s fury in Himachal Pradesh. Microclimate is the major attraction in Munnar hill station and ensuring the protection of the climate should be the major agenda of the MHAA,” said Mr Jayachandran.

A senior forest department official said that most of Munnar Hill Station’s areas are bordering forest lands.

“It borders the Eravikulam National Park, the natural habitat of Nilgiri tahr and Neelakurinji in Munnar. The MHAA should consider how developmental activities impact the recent forest lands in Munnar,” said the official.

Meanwhile, a senior panchayat official said that MHAA can ensure the sustainable development of Munnar hill station.

“Now the developmental and other activities are controlled by political parties and their representatives in Munnar. The MHAA has more administrative power to ensure sustainable development in Munnar,” said the official.

“Every year lakhs of people around the globe visit Munnar. But the reality is that there are no proper toilet facilities and proper traffic control in Munnar. The committee can ensure such activities,” said the official.

According to the order, Munnar, Devikulam, Marayur, Edamalakkudi, Kanthallur, Vattavada, and Mankulam panchayat areas, except Wards 8 (BL Ram) and 13 (Muttukadu) of Chinnakanal panchayat and Wards 4 and 5 of Pallivasal panchayat, will come under the Munnar Hill Area Authority.

According to the order, “the authority will take appropriate decisions in the cases of illegal encroachments and constructions in the hills and protect the ecological balance of the hill station. A Joint Planning Committee will be constituted to prepare the master plan for the joint planning area,” it said.

