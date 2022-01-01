Greens urge govt. to reconsider plan to set up two more big dams in Wayanad

KALPETTA

01 January 2022 23:05 IST

Priority should be given to rejuvenating water sources in district, they say

Environmental organisations have urged the government to reconsider its plan to construct two more big dams in environmentally fragile regions in Wayanad.

The announcement by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine that the government was seriously considering constructing two dams across the Thondar and Chundalippuzha rivers in the district was against public interest as people in the areas had already stated that they would conserve their land and water at any cost, said Wayanad Prakruthi Samiti president N. Badusha.

‘Crores spent’

Crores of rupees had been spent for constructing two huge reservoirs like Karapuzha and Banasura Sagar to utilise water awarded to the State by the Cauvery tribunal around five decades ago. Those projects were yet to be materialised but they could eliminate the social and ecological stability of the hill district, said Mr. Badusha. They stood as monuments of corruption, maladministration, and cheating of the farming community, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

Karapuzha project

The Karapuzha irrigation project envisaged a dam across the Karapuzha, a tributary of the Cauvery, a reservoir and channels to irrigate 5,221 hectares of land in nine panchayat areas of three taluks in the district. As many as 1,238 hectares of 1,250 hectares of land have been acquired for the reservoir and 126 hectares of land for the construction of channels. Work started in 1980 with the approval of the Planning Commission coming in 1978. The preliminary estimate was ₹7.6 crore for the completion of the project. Though more than ₹500 crore had been spent on the project, the construction work of irrigation canals was yet to be completed, said Mr. Badusha.

Now, the Minister has said that the construction work of 25 km of the 129 km of the water canal had been completed. Moreover, a huge amount had been earmarked in the budget for augmenting the water storage capacity of the reservoir and the completion of the canals.

The Banasura Sagar dam was a water bomb as many a time the reservoir created flood-like situation during monsoon in the district, he said.

The government got sanction from the Central Water Commission on the assurance that 30% of the water would be used for irrigation purposes, but not a single drop was used for irrigation, he added.

The government should give priority to rejuvenating water sources in the district, instead of constructing more dams in the ecologically fragile region by spending a huge amount, said Mr. Badusha.