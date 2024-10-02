Greens urge Centre to reject Anakkampoyil-Kalladi tunnel road proposal

The Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi (WPSS) has urged the Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change to reject an application from the Kerala government regarding the construction of the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi four-line twin tunnel road.

In a letter to Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, N. Badusha, president, WPSS, said the proposal, submitted by Executive Engineer, PWD, Kozhikode, sought legal approval for acquiring forest land, raising serious environmental concerns.

The proposed tunnel, spanning 8.7 km and designed as a four-lane road, would cut through Thiruvambadi, Jeerakappara, Vellarimala, and Kottapadi villages. The total land required for the project is estimated at 51.370 hectares, with 34.304 hectares—approximately 61%—classified as forest land.

The WPSS said that the application was riddled with misleading statements, including false claims that the site was not in a protected area or eco-sensitive zone, and assurances that no displacement or cost-benefit analysis was necessary.

These ‘misrepresentations’ reportedly facilitated initial clearance from the ministry. However, a review by the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) following a site inspection on May 25 this year highlighted numerous contradictions and concerns about the proposal, said the forum.

Key issues identified included the exclusion of costs related to the environmental management plan and compensatory afforestation, the project’s classification as a ‘High Hazard Zone’, and its proximity to areas vulnerable to landslides.

“The proposed alignment also intersects ecologically sensitive areas, adversely impacting tribal settlements and forest lands. Additionally, plans for compensatory afforestation on non-tribal private lands raise further contradictions, as the existing forest land is already classified under the Navakirana project under the Rebuild Kerala initiative,” the forum said.

The forum has expressed concern over the lack of expert studies addressing environmental impacts, soil and rock assessments, and biodiversity considerations. Historical data on landslides, particularly in the Mundakkai and Chooral Mala regions, underscored the area’s vulnerability to such geological events, it said.

“In light of these concerns, the WPSS advocates for the modernisation and strengthening of existing roads through the Western Ghats as a more sustainable alternative to the proposed tunnel. Given the misleading information accompanying the project and the potentially disastrous consequences for both the environment and local communities, the forum is calling on the ministry to reject the tunnel construction proposal outright to preserve the ecological integrity of Wayanad,” it said.