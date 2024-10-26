Greens seek reclamation of over 50,000 acres ‘illegally’ possessed by private estate owners in Wayanad

Environmentalist organisations have urged the government to initiate proceedings to reclaim 59,000 acres allegedly possessed by 49 private estate owners in Wayanad.

Speaking to the media on Saturday (October 26), Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samithi (WPSS) president N. Badusha said that a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court in 2019 determined that the plantations formerly owned by the British before independence were solely under the ownership and transfer rights of the government.

Following this, Land Resumption Officer Rajamanikyam was appointed in 2019 to reclaim such lands in the State. He had found that 59,000 acres in the district were under the illegal possession of 49 private estate owners and directed the then District Collector to initiate civil court proceedings to reclaim the land.

Furthermore, a case recently filed in the Sulthan Bathery Sub-Court by the Collector, who also serves as the district land resumption officer, has reportedly claimed rights to only a small portion of the 20,000 acres held by Harrison Malayalam and the 635 acres of Elston Estate. Mr. Badusha alleged that this was both farcical and a conspiracy, adding that the silence of opposing political parties and people’s representatives has raised significant doubts about their intentions.

A covert operation was under way to acquire land for constructing a township to resettle those affected by the Wayanad landslides. The acquisition, conducted under the Land Acquisition and Resettlement Act, involved purchasing land at a price four times the current market rate, he said.

Despite multiple requests from the State Land Resumption Office and the Land Revenue Secretary, the Collector remained unresponsive, seemingly adhering to government’s directives, Mr. Badusha alleged.

“The government has been made aware that estate owners are illegally transferring, subdividing, and selling their land, cutting down trees, and conducting tourism activities on the properties. However, no action has been taken in response,” he said. He added that a special lobby has been operating at the Mananthavady taluk office for years, focusing on tree felling.

The WPSS said that, in addition to submitting cases, illegal activities should be halted, unauthorised constructions dismantled, and stop notices issued.