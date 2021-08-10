Greens seek probe into construction of multi-storey building in Wayanad

KALPETTA

10 August 2021 23:35 IST

Environmental organisations have sought a comprehensive investigation into the construction of a multi-storey building at Manjoora in Thariyodu grama panchayat in Wayanad district.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Tuesday, Varghese Vattekkattil, president of the Western Ghats Protection Committee, alleged that the construction of a private multi-specialty hospital was launched after bulldozing a hillock and flouting all norms set by the government.

The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had restricted the height of buildings in grama panchayats to 10 metres (three-floor levels). But, the huge structure was being constructed in four floors, he said. The local body authorities were trying to legalise the construction, he added.

Advertising

Advertising

The Mining and Geology Department officials were yet to take any action against the owners of the property even after they bulldozed a hillock in the area, said Mr. Vatttekkattil. The grama panchayat authorities had not given details of the construction though applications were submitted under the Right to Information Act, he added.

The aerial distance from the construction site to nearby Madakki, where the government had planned to construct the Wayanad Government Medical College, was less than 6 km. The government had called off the project after the Geological Survey of India submitted a report against the construction on ecological fragile land. The authorities had adopted a dual policy in the case of the two constructions, he added.