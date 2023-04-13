Greens seek cancellation of tunnel road project in Wayanad

April 13, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - KALPETTA

Environmental organisations in Wayanad have urged the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change (MoEF) to repeal the stage one permission granted by it for the proposed four-lane tunnel road project, an alternative to the Thamarassery Ghat Road that connects Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The proposed tunnel would not make any better for the public or the development of the district, N. Badusha, president, Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti said. Whereas the proposed project would adversely affect the biodiversity of the hill district, which is already facing threat from desertification owing to the regressive policies of successive governments, he said.

The basic data for stage one permission was collected and submitted by South Wayanad and Kozhikode Divisional forest officers and it was baseless as well as highly fabricated as they prepared it without even conducting a field visit, he alleged. It was suspected that they made the preliminary report in a short span of time with high pressure from somebody, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arbitrary reports said that the usual characteristic features of the western ghats were existing on the Camel hump mountain complex comprising the Vellarimala and Chembramala mountain peaks. But the region is the habitat of rare and endemic flora and fauna such as the Banasura Chilappan bird and Nilgiri marten. However, the facts were deliberately excluded from the reports, he said.

The ecologically fragile region is also a landslip prone area. Studies by the Hume Centre for Ecology and Wildlife Biology revealed that as many 1,321 landslips occurred in the region during the 2018 monsoon alone.

The proximity of landslip sites such as Puthumala, Mundakkai, and Kavalappara to the proposed tunnel was also not mentioned in the report. The officials also failed to report that the region was the origin of tributaries of Kabini and Chaliyar rivers.

The Ministry had asked the State government to plant trees on 17.263 hectares and declare it a reserve forest in place of the land to be utilised for the project, for which the South Wayanad DFO proposed two different sites that were already either declared as a reserve forest or land acquired under a voluntary rehabilitation project to make it a natural forest, Mr. Badusha said.

ADVERTISEMENT