Greens seek action against filling of wetland in Wayanad

December 06, 2022 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - KALPETTA

Parking ground constructed after bulldozing a hillock and blocking flow of two rivulets of Kabani River, says secretary of Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti

E.M. Manoj

The parking ground being constructed after filling a wetland at Thalippuzha near Lakkidi in Wayanad district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Environmental organisations are stepping up pressure on the government to adopt stringent measures to stop reckless filling of wetlands for business ventures at Lakkidi, a highly ecologically fragile area in Wayanad.

In a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti secretary Thomas Ambalavayal said that a private individual had constructed a vehicle parking area near the “En Uru” tribal heritage village project at Thalippuzha near Lakkidi by allegedly filling a wetland in contravention of the Kerala Paddy Land and Wetlands Conservation Act.

The parking ground, on around one acre of land, beside the Kozhikode-Kollegal National Highway-766, was constructed after bulldozing a nearby hillock and blocking the flow of two rivulets on the catchment area of the Kabani River, Mr. Thomas alleged.

The rivulets were demarcated in the village records of the Kunnathidavaka village in Vythiri taluk. The bulldozing of the hillock was posing a serious threat to the houses of tribespeople on the hill top, he added.

Two bridges were also constructed across the Thalippuzha and Anamala rivulets to get easy access to the En Uru project with the alleged support of officials of the National Highway, Revenue and Mining, and Geology departments as well as the authorities of En Uru project, he alleged.

A quick intervention of authorities was the need of the hour to stop the illegal and unscientific land usage. If the authorities fail to adopt steps to ban the construction activities and restore the status of the land, the organisation would legally challenge it, Mr. Thomas said.

