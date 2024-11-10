Greens raise concerns over seaplane project at Mattupetty dam

Even as the government is proceeding with the trial run of a seaplane from Kochi to the Mattupetty dam in Munnar on Monday, greens have raised concerns over the project.

They say the Mattupetty dam is a pristine habitat of wild elephants and the seaplane service will disturb wildlife in the Munnar landscape.

Environmentalist M.J. Jayachandran filed a petition with the Chief Wildlife Warden demanding immediate cessation of the project in the Mattupetty dam.

He said the proposed project violated the Supreme Court’s directive safeguarding national parks and eco-sensitive zones and proceeding with it may attract contempt of court and criminal proceedings.

He said in the petition that the Mattupetty dam was a vital source of water for wild elephants and other critically endangered wildlife and the surrounding areas were part of an eco-sensitive zone protected by law.

The dam and the nearby grasslands were the prime habitat of wild elephants in Munnar and no human-wildlife conflict had been reported so far in the area. Wild elephants on the grasslands near the dam were a major tourist attraction in Munnar, he said.

Forest department sources said Idukki Collector V. Vigneswari instructed the Munnar Divisional Forest Officer and the DFO to make arrangements to welcome the seaplane service.

“A rapid response team led by the Devikulam Range Officer will reach the spot at Mattupetty in advance to monitor the movement of wild elephants. The department will shoot visuals of the plane and check if the service is causing any disturbance to the wildlife. A report will be submitted to the Collector and the Chief Wildlife Warden,” the sources said.

They said over 10 wild elephants were present in the dam area. “Wild elephants are seen crossing the dam regularly. The plane service may cause disturbance to their habitat and increase human-elephant conflict in Munnar,” they said.

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine, Devikualam MLA A. Raja, former Minister and Udumbanchola MLA M.M. Mani, among others, will receive the seaplane service at the dam.