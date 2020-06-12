Greens protest against Athirappilly project

PALAKKAD

12 June 2020 22:34 IST

Environmental activists took out a march to the KSEB office at Olavakkode near here on Friday in protest against the government giving sanction for the controversial Athirappilly hydroelectric project.

The protesters of different organisations united under the banner of the Parishthithi Aikya Vedi and demanded that the government withdraw from the move.

They said the government should learn lessons from the recent natural disasters. “Laying hands on sensitive environment and ecosystem in the name of development will bring disasters for us,” they said.

Aikya Vedi chairman Boban Mattumantha presided. Kalloor Balan inaugurated the protest. Shyamkumar Thenkurissi, S. Guruvayurappan, S.P. Achuthanandan, Lijo Panangadan, Haridas Machingal, Deepam Suresh, Sunny Edoor, Aziz Master, Umer Farook and Ashik Olavakode spoke.