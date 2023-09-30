Greens, political parties seek cancellation of fine imposed on farmers in Muttil case

September 30, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

Environmental organisations and political parties in Wayanad have urged the government to cancel the fine imposed by the Revenue department on farmers in the Muttil rosewood felling case.

Besides imposing fine, officials had also served notices on farmers as per the Kerala Land Conservancy Act, according to N. Badusha, president, Wayanad Prakruthi Samarakshana Samiti.

“Such a move was to save the accused in the case. Moreover, the looting was done with the support of the former District Collector and former Vythiri Thasildar in the veil of a government order issued by the former Revenue Secretary in December 2020. So the fine should be collected from officials and the accused instead of innocent farmers,” he said.

The lobby had grabbed rosewood from farmers at a meagre price showing the government order, he alleged. Though a former government pleader advised the Collector on the legal issue involved in in cutting rosewood on revenue land, the officer failed to respond, Mr. Badusha alleged.

As many as 186 endangered rosewood trees, reserved for the government, were allegedly axed from Pattaya land in various parts of the district. Forest officials confiscated them before shifting them to the timber depot of the Forest department at Kuppady.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee working president T. Siddique submitted a memorandum to the Revenue Minister demanding cancellation of fine. The party would take out a march to the Muttil South village office on October 3, he said.

Communist Party of India district secretary E.J. Babu also urged the Revenue Minister to adopt steps to cancel notices served on farmers.

