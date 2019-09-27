Greens oppose move to plant monocrop in biodiversity hotspot

A strong protest is brewing against the alleged move of the Forest and Wildlife Department to replant monocrop on a piece of forestland in the North Wayanad forest division in Wayanad district, a biodiversity hotspot on the Western Ghats.

The department is preparing to replant monocrop like teak on nearly 32 hectares in the Ondayangadi reserve forest in the Begur forest range under the North Wayanad forest division, said T.C. Joseph, chairman, Wayanad Action Committee to Prevent Wildlife Attack, a farmer organisation.

The Northern Circle Chief Conservator of Forest had recently issued a direction to clear-fell the forest and replant the monocrop on it, Mr. Joseph said. But such a move would adversely affect the biodiversity of the district, a region known for the increasing man-animal conflict in the country, he added. The forestland had been converted to a monocrop plantation in 1958 and a natural forest was regenerated in the area after felling the teak woods on it. Now it is a safe haven for various species of fauna and a treasure trove of flora, he said.

Mr. Joseph said monoculture plantation would increase man-animal conflict further. It would also worsen water scarcity and speed up desertification, a phenomena that had begun in villages in the district on the border with Karnataka.

However, Forest department sources said that they were acting as per the approved forest working plan. They were preparing the estimate for the purpose, but the department was yet to start felling of any trees, the sources said.

A few months ago the State government had announced that monocrop, including teak, mangium, and eucalyptus, would not be replanted in the forest areas of the State and such plantations would be converted into natural forests after felling monocrop, said N. Badusha, president, Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshana Samiti, said. But the direction of the CCF was quite contradictory to the stance of the government, he added. Though the department had tried to plant monocrops in the forest division around five years ago , the attempt was given up owing to public protest, he added.

The total forest area of the district, he said, was 1,100 sq km, of which nearly 350 sq km had been planted with teak and eucalyptus after clear-felling the natural forest.

Teak had been planted on 50,000 hectares of forestland as monoculture in the State, of which 30,000 hectares was in Wayanad, he said.

The unique climate and biodiversity of the land had changed drastically after the planting of monocrops in the forest, he said.

The organisations urged the authorities to give up the move and warned of agitation.