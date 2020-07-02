Greens criticise construction activities at Thekkumbad island

KANNUR

02 July 2020

‘Project will destroy biodiversity, affect Theyyam practices and beliefs’

The proposal to carry out various construction activities at Thekkumbad island in Matool panchayat as part of the Malanad-Malabar cruise project, which connects various rivers in North Malabar, has come under severe criticism from Theyyam artistes and environmentalists.

Uthara Malabar Theyyam Anushttana Avakasha Samrakshana Samithi and environmental organisations have raised their voice against the project, which they claim will destroy biodiversity and hurt traditional practices and beliefs of the community performing Theyyam, a ritual art form.

The activists said the island fell under Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) 1A, and alleged that activities there would not just destabilise the environment, but also affect the beliefs of Theyyam performers and commercialise the art form. The biodiversity-rich island is home to rare species of mangroves and is visited by migratory birds.

C.V. Anil Kumar, committee member of Uthara Malabar Theyyam Anushttana Avakasha Samrakshana Samithi, said there were continuous efforts to commercialise Theyyam and to convert it into a performing art form. The Thazhekavu sacred groves surrounded by mangroves was the only place where women had been performing Theyyam from time immemorial, he said. It was learnt that there was a proposal to construct a Theyyam performance yard at a cost of ₹1.16 crore to showcase the art form for tourists, he added.

Satheeshan Morazha, an activist, said the project proposed land reclamation, building bunds and disturbing the natural course of water to build facilities. Under the project, there were plans to construct a boat terminal, riverside trails, a 2.5-km-long cycle path along the riverbank, a museum, an open-air theatre, an artisans’ corner, a toilet block and a parking yard. Allocation has also been made for the construction of a new road through the area. All that could not be done without filling the wetland and destroying mangroves, he said.

Mr. Morazha alleged that there was no consultation process or public hearing conducted for the project.

The activists have decided to submit letters to the Ministry of Environment and Forests, State Wetland Authority Kerala, Kerala Coastal Zone Management Authority, Forest Department, Kerala State Biodiversity Board and Kerala Tourism Department opposing the project.

When contacted, P. Muraleedharan, Deputy Director, Kerala Tourism, said various activities that would boost tourism had been planned on the island. He said the project would be implemented only after CRZ clearances were received.

However, the activists claimed that work had begun on the island before clearances were received.