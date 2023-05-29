Greens come together to construct nature education centre at Kottemcherry hills

May 29, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KASARAGOD

In a unique initiative to create awareness and educate the next generation about the importance of nature and environment, a group of environmentalists and nature conservationists are coming together to set up a nature education centre on a two-acre land at Kottemcherry hills in Kasaragod district.

The centre will be established by Kottemcherry Paryavaran Conservation Trust, which is registered as a charitable trust as an extension of Society for Environmental Education in Kerala (SEEK), which is an environmental organisation in Payyanur.

According to T.P. Padmanabhan, chairman of SEEK and Kottemchery Paryavaran Conservation Trust, their association with the place started way back in 1978 when the first nature camp was held in the building used for storing cardamom cultivated in the nearby plantation.

He said that land to establish the centre has been donated by late Karinthalam Gopinathan, who in the initial days allowed them to conduct camps in the area and have supported their cause throughout his life.

Mr. Padmanabhan said that the objective of the trust is to establish an alternative non-conventional ecological school for cultivating interest and skill in biological and environmental studies among students, teachers, and the public. They also aim to conduct research studies on various aspects of ecology and also undertake activities such as eco development camps, nature camps, and natural resource management workshops.

Once completed, the centre, a 3,200 sq ft building, will have a seminar hall, a reading room, and a library. They also plan to communicate and coordinate with local bodies, government, and public authorities on various issues related to development and environment, he added.

Mr. Padmanabhan said that the centre is being constructed with funds collected from the members and is awaiting the plan permission from Balal panchayat to start the construction work.