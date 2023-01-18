Greens come out against Saseendran’s statement

January 18, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Environmental organisations have come out against Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran’s statement that the government would resort to scientific measures including culling to control the population of elephants, tigers, monkeys, and other wild animals.

The Minister has reportedly said the wildlife population in the State had increased considerably and the government would approach the Supreme Court again to vacate its stay order to cull wild animals to prevent their growing population.

Wayanad Prakruthi Samrakshna Samiti president N. Badusha said the statement was baseless, as the Forest department or any agencies were yet to conduct any study to assess the wildlife population or the carrying capacity of forest land in the State. Hence, the Minister should provide supporting evidence for his statement, Mr. Badusha said.

According to the latest tiger survey conducted in 2018, Wayanad district had 150 tigers, including 120 in the Wayanad Wildlife sanctuary and 30 in the two territorial forest divisions. More than 70% of the big cats were sharing its territory with the adjacent Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves in Karnataka and the Mudumalai tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu, he said.

After the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report came into the forefront, many pseudo farmer organisations were constituted in the State that were spreading fabricated statistics on wildlife population and trying to mislead the public that the overpopulation of wildlife was the major reason for the straying of wildlife into human habitats.

The Minister had become the mouthpiece of such organisations, Mr. Badusha added.

The count of wild elephants in the district was very low and the majority of the population migrate seasonally to the forests in the Nilgiri biosphere reserve spread over 25,000 sq km in three States.

The forest in the district was a natural haven for the migratory wildlife of the reserve during summer but the Forest department had converted nearly 65% of the natural forest to mono-crop plantations of teak and Eucalyptus.

As many as 84 eco-tourism projects, sound and pollution caused by vehicles during safaris, mushrooming of private resorts on elephant corridors; tourist campfire organised at night with high-wattage music systems, and the illegal night safari with the support of some forest personnel, all affect the peace and tranquility of the wildlife. But the department was yet to conduct any study on it.

The anti-forest policies of successive governments were the major reason for the present crisis and it should be addressed positively, he said.