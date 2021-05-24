Greens call for a relook into SilverLine implementation

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

24 May 2021 19:20 IST

The Kerala Paristhithi Aikya Vedi, a forum of environmentalists, has urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to withdraw from the move to hurriedly execute the 529.45-km Kochuveli-Kasaragod semi-high speed railway project SilverLine.

The government should focus on the Sustainable Development Index envisioned by the United Nations Infrastructure Development Policy and exercise greater caution while deciding on mega projects, M.K. Prasad and V.S. Vijayan of the forum said.

Urging the government to give thrust on sustainable infrastructure development suitable for the State, the forum demanded detailed discussions on the project estimated to cost ₹63,941 crore.

Studies needed

Scientific, technical, social, environmental and economic impact studies needed to be done, they said.

The demand has come at a time when K-rail, the joint venture between the State and Railways set up for cost sharing of rail projects, has been allowed to ‘pose’ the loan request for availing itself of ₹33,700 crore as per extant rules and guidelines of ADB, AIIB, German Development Bank KfW and JICA.

The Detailed Project Report is under Centre’s scrutiny and the file for acquiring 1,383 hectares of land is under the clearance of the Chief Minister. HUDCO has already sanctioned ₹3,000 crore for land acquisition.

Sustainable alternatives that could be implemented at lesser cost needed to be implemented by the government in consultation with experts, the forum said.

The SilverLine is being rolled out at a time when Railways are switching over to an electronic signalling system that can ensure a speed of 150 km per hour through modernisation of rail tracks.

Damage to environment

Pointing out that the State needed transport development in tune with the development of the existing railway network, the forum said wetlands and agricultural lands would be destroyed and hillocks and mountains in Western Ghats would be further carved out for the implementation of the project.

Limited travel

The forum called for a development policy that limited travel as the world was moving towards maximising production, consumption and services locally and online to prevent air pollution, climate change and spread of infectious diseases. Work-from-home, online education, online banking, e-commerce and e-governance were all part of lifestyle and people needed to avoid traffic jams.

The forum pointed out that transportation plans like SilverLIne would become unnecessary in the future as research and scientific analysis from around the world revealed that the post-COVID world would limit travel.