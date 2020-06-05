Greening drives mark eco day celebrations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

05 June 2020 20:35 IST

CM launches project to plant 1.09 crore saplings in a phased manner

World Environment Day was observed across the State on Friday with various departments and agencies embarking on greening drives.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the government’s mass afforestation drive to plant 1.09 crore saplings in a phased manner. The Forest Department also launched the distribution of 57.7 lakh saplings that were developed in its nurseries for the occasion. Forest Minister K. Raju inaugurated the drive at a function on the premises of Doordarshan Kendra at Kudappanakunnu here. As many as 47 lakh saplings will be distributed for free through local self-government institutions.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the ‘Milma Phalavriksham’ scheme being implemented by Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union to encourage dairy farmers to cultivate fruit-bearing plants so as to boost their income.

Veggie, fruit garden

Kerala Police unveiled a vegetable farm and fruit garden at its headquarters here. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, and State Police Chief Loknath Behera were present on the occasion.

The World Environment Day was also celebrated by other departments and agencies on their premises. Panchayat Director P.K. Jayashree inaugurated the observance at the Directorate of Panchayats by planting a sapling on the Public Office complex.

Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N. Karun inaugurated the World Environment Day observance organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board. Forest Minister K. Raju led the World Environment Day celebrations at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation headquarters. Mayor K. Sreekumar presided.