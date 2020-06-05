Kerala

Greening drives mark eco day celebrations

CM launches project to plant 1.09 crore saplings in a phased manner

World Environment Day was observed across the State on Friday with various departments and agencies embarking on greening drives.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the government’s mass afforestation drive to plant 1.09 crore saplings in a phased manner. The Forest Department also launched the distribution of 57.7 lakh saplings that were developed in its nurseries for the occasion. Forest Minister K. Raju inaugurated the drive at a function on the premises of Doordarshan Kendra at Kudappanakunnu here. As many as 47 lakh saplings will be distributed for free through local self-government institutions.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the ‘Milma Phalavriksham’ scheme being implemented by Milma’s Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union to encourage dairy farmers to cultivate fruit-bearing plants so as to boost their income.

Veggie, fruit garden

Kerala Police unveiled a vegetable farm and fruit garden at its headquarters here. Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran, and State Police Chief Loknath Behera were present on the occasion.

The World Environment Day was also celebrated by other departments and agencies on their premises. Panchayat Director P.K. Jayashree inaugurated the observance at the Directorate of Panchayats by planting a sapling on the Public Office complex.

Kerala State Film Development Corporation chairman Shaji N. Karun inaugurated the World Environment Day observance organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board. Forest Minister K. Raju led the World Environment Day celebrations at the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation headquarters. Mayor K. Sreekumar presided.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 5, 2020 8:36:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/greening-drives-mark-eco-day-celebrations/article31760172.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY