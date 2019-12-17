Kerala

Greening drive in CM’s constituency

Trees to be planted along sidewalks in Dharmadam

Every pathway in the Dharmadam constituency will be further enriched by trees. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency development committee has decided to plant trees bearing fruits and flowers along the side-walks of roads in the constituency.

Seedlings of 700 meem, 250 Arjun tree (marutha) and 300 mango tree would be planted as part of the programme. The saplings would be planted at a distance of 25 metres on either side of the road.

First phase

The Sixth Mile-Parapram, Palaiyad-Andalur, Kinavakkal-Champad, Panayathamparambu-Appakadavu, Chala-Tanada-Koyyode, Kadachira-Edakkad, Parapram Bridge-Munnuperiya-Chakkarakkal and Muzhappilangad Beach Road would be taken up in the first phase of the project.

The decision to take care of the saplings has been entrusted to local institutions and individuals. Kudumbashree members, job seekers, clubs, libraries, old age groups, diverse youth, women's organisations, students and cultural institutions will participate in the planting festival on December 22.

The required fruit trees are collected from the Palayad farm.

