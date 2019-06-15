Greening drive beckons

Realising that the Biodiversity Management Committees (BMC) have missed their mandate, the Kerala State Biodiversity Board (KSBB) is planning to ensure their participation in a few green programmes to be rolled out in the State.

The Board has approached the State government to issue orders for expanding the BMCs by inviting the representatives of six government departments including Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Forest to its meetings besides the representatives of local NGOs and research institutions. These members will be the permanent invitees to the BMCs, said S.C. Joshi, chairman, KSBB.

The BMCs will get themselves involved in the programme, Pachathuruthu, the greening activity initiated by the Haritha Kerala Mission. The committees will oversee the greening programmes in their respective areas.

Biodiversity survey

The biodiversity survey to be undertaken by the Kerala State Literacy Mission will see the BMCs getting actively involving in it, he said.

The Custodian Farmer Selection and Support programme of the board, which aims at supporting farmers cultivating traditional crops through unique methods, will see the involvement of the BMCs.