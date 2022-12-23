Greenfield highway: government committed to removing people’s apprehensions

December 23, 2022 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOZHIKODE

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said that the State government is committed to removing people’s apprehensions about land acquisition for the proposed Kozhikode-Palakkad greenfield highway under the Centre’s Bharatmala project.

Chairing a high-level meeting of MLAs and Revenue officials from Palakkad, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) representatives here on Friday, Mr. Rajan said Kerala was the only State where the government had contributed an additional 25% compensation for land acquisition. The amount is 17 times more when compared to other States, he added.

The Minister also informed that the demand to exclude depreciation for valuation of structures on the proposed alignment could be resolved after discussions with the NHAI. Action will be taken on a war footing for issuing title deeds for land notified for acquisition. Also, the applications submitted for classification change in the case of paddy fields coming under the Wetland Protection Act will be handled on priority basis, Mr. Rajan said.

The Minister said the issue of distributing title deeds to those staying in Laksham Veedu colonies would also be sympathetically considered. The multiple factor asset pricing model will benefit such households, Mr. Rajan said.

Digitisation

Addressing another meeting of officials, the Minister said the Revenue department would be fully digitised by 2023 after merging all its offices. The objective is to ensure that any complaint lodged with the village office reached the Revenue Secretariat at the earliest. The process of setting up smart village offices has already started, he added.

Mr. Rajan said the Revenue department would switch to e-literacy by next year. At least one individual in a household will be imparted training in submitting applications online. Consumer friendly apps will also be employed for the purpose. The process of digitisation of all village offices in the State will be completed within four years, the Minister said.