Green warriors to be incentivised in Ernakulam

30 March 2021 00:59 IST

Each HKS member to get ₹750 for handling waste at polling booths

Around 1,000 Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members will ensure proper handling of biomedical and other waste at polling booths in Ernakulam.

As an incentive for the green job, each HKS member will get a remuneration of ₹750. They will be deployed at the booths as part of the COVID-19 protocol. The State Election Commissioner had asked the government to direct local bodies to make necessary arrangements for proper collection and disposal of waste generated at polling booths.

“HKS members will be on the watch for littering. They will ensure that waste is deposited in bins at the booths,” said Sujith Karun, District Co-ordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission. Though the district has over 3,800 booths, officials of the Department of Local Self-Governments estimate that the services of around 1,000 HKS members will be adequate, as each polling station is likely to have multiple booths.

The secretaries of local bodies have to make arrangements for scientific waste collection and disposal at polling stations. HKS members should be given gloves, masks, sanitisers, and face shields. Separate bins have to be kept for collecting used gloves and masks.

The biodegradable waste generated at booths can be managed at the common waste treatment facility under various local bodies. The disposal of biomedical waste has to be done in consultation with the Medical Officer concerned. It has to be routed through the Indian Medical Association Goes Eco Friendly (IMAGE) initiative.

Local body secretaries should set up separate systems for collection of food waste. Food should be served in steel or ceramic plates. Banana leaves or aluminium foil must be used to wrap food.

Those taking food packed in aluminium foil have to clean it themselves and deposit the waste in bins earmarked for it. There should be a separate bin for collecting paper and packing materials.