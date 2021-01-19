Green tag eligibility for Raj Bhavan and police HQ

Decision after audits were carried out in both the facilities

The Raj Bhavan and the Police Headquarters in the capital city have become eligible for green certification by introducing eco-friendly measures.

Green audits were carried out in the Raj Bhavan and the police headquarters as part of an exercise covering government offices.

The Raj Bhavan office and its sprawling campus have implemented activities pertaining to the green protocol by preserving the natural beauty of the surroundings.

The official residence of the Kerala Governor has arranged gardens and space for cultivation of medicinal herbs, vegetables and banana.

Ring/pipe compost has been introduced for the disposal of organic wastes generated on the campus. The other wastes are segregated and collected in a mini material collection facility and removed at fixed intervals by the city Corporation.

Also eligible

The police headquarters at Vazhuthacaud also won the green certification. The police HQ has banned the use of disposables and banned plastic products on the premises. Organic and inorganic waste matter is collected in separate bins for disposal. The campus has also set an example with organic farming of vegetables and maintaining a garden.

The Haritha Keralam Mission has given shape to a programme whereby green audits will be conducted in 1,300 offices, according to the district unit of Haritha Keralam Mission.

D. Humayun, district coordinator, Haritha Keralam Mission, urged the government offices that have completed activities pertaining to the green protocol to upload the details on navakeralatvpm@

gmail.com for the green audits.