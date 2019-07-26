Green shoots of hope with Pachakudukka project

These may not be the conventional list of vegetables we eat everyday but they were once part of the Malayali cuisine and had slowly disappeared from the market-driven home kitchens.

However, they are now making a come back thanks to a venture Pachakudukka launched by the Kerala Agricultural Development Society (KADS) last year in schools. The new generation is initiated into farming and it reduces overdependence on market and provides homes with protein-rich vegetables free of pesticides. It is also a source of income to students.

Banana flower corn (vazha chundan), averrhoa bilimbi ( ilumbi puli), spinach, pappaya, ash gourd, curry leaves, and all vegetables and fruits gown in the courtyard are collected through students every week at a decent price.

“Pachakudukka is aimed not only at providing pesticide-free vegetables and tubers to consumers but is also providing income and rekindling an interest in farming among students,” KADS president Antony Kandirickal said.

KADS is in the forefront of promoting pesticide-free vegetables and fruits for over two decades by organising farmer conclaves and providing market accessibility to organic products.

Pilot project

Mr. Kandirickal said Pachakudukka was launched as a pilot project last year. It had been expanded to 20 schools this academic year. A vehicle engaged by KADS would reach the school and collect vegetables and fruits brought by the students once a week on a fixed day.

“Students can take the payment directly or the amount is deposited in their account. They are given classes in farming and traditional food recipes. This will not only instil saving habit in them but also make them aware of our traditional food habits,” said Mr. Kandirickal, a retired headmaster.

“An important feature of Pachakudukka is that vegetables grown in houses that are surplus to requirements are given to consumers. They are in demand and we have regular customers,” he said.

Students can bring not only vegetables and fruits but also tubers such as yam, colocasia or ginger. Guava, watery rose apple, honey, egg, ghee, curry leaves, are also procured, says Kurien, a KADS member.

He says Pachakudukka functions under the guidance of the farming club, environment club, and the National Service Scheme in schools.