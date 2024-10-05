GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Green recognition for govt. college at Manimalakunnu

Published - October 05, 2024 07:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The best practices in solid waste management, water conservation, and implementation of the green protocol helped the T.M. Jacob Memorial Government College, Manimalakunnu, become the first ‘green campus’ among government colleges in Ernakulam district based on an audit done by the Haritha Keralam Mission.

The college had won ‘A plus’ grade in the green campus rating done by the mission as part of the government’s programme to make the State waste-free by next year. The achievement was the culmination of a combined effort by the National Service Scheme unit of the college, Thirumarady grama panchayat, and Haritha Keralam Mission.

The performance was evaluated on the basis of an assessment form prepared by the mission. The assessment parameters included solid waste management, overall cleanliness, proper disposal of e-waste, and compliance with the green protocol. Other factors like water and energy conservation and rainwater harvesting projects were also assessed as part of the grading process.

The NSS unit at the college had set up a ‘Pachathuruthu’ (green islet) and organised biodiversity activities as part of the green project. A biogas plant ensured source-level treatment of food waste generated in the college canteen. The biogas generated is used for nearly two hours daily for cooking. Solar panels were set up to meet the energy requirements in the college office, according to a communication.

Separate bins were installed in classrooms and open spaces to collect plastic, paper, and organic waste. A mega cleaning drive and awareness sessions on the need to comply with the green protocol were also organised by the authorities.

Kochi / Kerala / waste management / universities and colleges

