Green protocol in place for Keraleeyam

November 02, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government’s Keraleeyam fete is being organised in compliance with the green protocol. A committee has been formed to ensure that the week-long event held across 42 venues is eco-friendly.

A large team of volunteers and the Haritha Karma Sena (green army) has been deployed to ensure that the event adheres to the green protocol.

The green protocol committee had earlier brought out guidelines for those working at the exhibitions, trade fair, and food festival organised as part of Keraleeyam. Banners, direction boards, and hoardings at the event are made of eco-friendly material such as cloth and jute.

Plastic bags banned

Registration has been made compulsory for all institutions and stall owners participating in exhibition and sales and food festivals. Plastic bags and carrybags are banned. Instead, maximum use of cloth bags is encouraged.

The guidelines issued earlier by the green protocol committee include directions such as use of environment-friendly containers and bags to provide food parcels from the food stalls and stalls concerned arranging for separate bins to deposit segregated biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste.

Volunteers and Haritha Karma Sena will be deployed to ensure that the green protocol is observed. The city Corporation ensures that the waste generated daily is segregated and reaches the waste management mechanism. Waste bins and bottle booths have been set up at a number of places in each venue. Green army volunteers also give directions to visitors to Keraleeyam.

