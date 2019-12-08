Kerala

Green protocol for Pongala festival

more-in

Green protocol will be strictly enforced to make the annual ‘Pongala’ festival at Chakkulathukavu Sri Bhagavathy Temple in the district eco-friendly and plastic-free.

The ‘Pongala’ festival will be held on Tuesday.

The Chakkulathukavu temple trust has joined hands with District Suchitwa Mission to execute the green protocol.

Eco-friendly plates and glasses will be used for serving water and food at the temple premises. Devotees have been asked to bring in materials in bags made of eco-friendly materials. They have been asked to avoid disposable materials and bottled water.

In view of the festival, security has been strengthened in the area.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2019 11:23:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/green-protocol-for-pongala-festival/article30239672.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY