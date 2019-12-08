Green protocol for Pongala festival

Green protocol will be strictly enforced to make the annual ‘Pongala’ festival at Chakkulathukavu Sri Bhagavathy Temple in the district eco-friendly and plastic-free.
The ‘Pongala’ festival will be held on Tuesday.
The Chakkulathukavu temple trust has joined hands with District Suchitwa Mission to execute the green protocol.
Eco-friendly plates and glasses will be used for serving water and food at the temple premises. Devotees have been asked to bring in materials in bags made of eco-friendly materials. They have been asked to avoid disposable materials and bottled water.
In view of the festival, security has been strengthened in the area.
