Green protocol for marriages in Palakkad

With the Palakkad municipality deciding to enforce green protocol for all marriages taking place within its boundary from January next year, auspicious occasions will turn to be more nature-friendly in the town.

With the implementation of the protocol, plastic and other non-biodegradable articles, including disposable glasses and plates and thermocol decorations, will be kept at bay.

The municipality is persuading families of prospective grooms and brides to use tumblers, plates and other utensils made of glass and environment-friendly metals. There would be a special squad of municipal officials to enforce the green protocol.

A booklet featuring dos and don’ts of the green protocol would be provided while booking halls and auditoriums. Municipal chairperson Prameela Sasidharan said the move was in continuation of the success the local body had made in converting the Kalpathy car festival an eco-friendly one.

Standing instructions had been given to marriage halls, convention centres, hotels and other venues in this regard and action would be taken if the protocol was violated, Ms. Prameela said.

“The core objective of the initiative is to reduce the use of plastic in daily life. Plastic articles including glasses and plates are used in large numbers during functions, especially marriage ceremonies in the State,” she said.

With the effective implementation of green protocol, the amount of plastic could be reduced in the long run.