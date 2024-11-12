Meet decides to promote a green Sabarimala pilgrimage on the interstate route

A joint inter-State meeting was held at Thekkady Rajiv Gandhi Auditorium on Tuesday to ensure security and assistance to the Sabarimala pilgrims on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border routes. It was decided to encourage green pilgrimage during the Sabarimala season.

In the meeting, Theni District Collector R.V. Shajeevana said that the Tamil Nadu government has deputedpolice officials on the Pullumedu route and will deploy a patrol team along the Thekkady-Cumbum route. In addition, a medical team and ambulance facility will be arranged in major points.

Idukki District Collector V. Vigneshwari said that the authorities will spread awareness about waste disposal and road safety among pilgrims. “Usage of plastic bottles must be limited during the pilgrim season and green pilgrimage encouraged. Control rooms have been set up in the district collectorate and taluk offices in the district,” said Ms. Vigneshwari.

The meeting decided that the Health department will set up an emergency treatment facility in three centres and an outpatient (OP) facility in Vandiperiyar and Kumily points. In addition, a special oxygen supply unit will be set up at Seethakulam on the Sathram-Sannidhanam traditional forest path. To ensure smooth travel facilities for pilgrims, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will arrange Pampa bus service from Kumily.

Idukki District Police Chief T.K. Vishnu Pradeep, Theni District Police Chief Sivaprasad, Idukki Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyju P. Jacob, and Kottayam Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) N. Rajesh, among others, attended the meeting.

