Green islets on campus fetch college laurel from govt.

When Christian College, Chengannur authorities received the Vanamitra Award, instituted by the Kerala Forest department, from Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on July 2, 2024, it validated the institution’s steadfast dedication and years of hard work in biodiversity conservation.

It is a source of pride for Christian College to host a mini-forest, Vidyavanam, and a medicinal garden on its 22-acre campus, which, among other environmental activities, helped it win the State-level prize.

From 2013

The mini-forest, also known as Shanthisthal, on 15 cents of land set up by the Christian College Biodiversity Club, is home to some 200 trees and plants of 116 species, including several rare, endangered and threatened ones. The college transformed a garbage dumping ground on a corner of the campus to set up the mini-forest. The institution began planting saplings on the land in 2013. More than a decade later, the place resembles a teeming forest with several trees and plants, including species associated with the 27 ‘nakshatras’ as per the Hindu religious faith. Several snakes, small mammals, and birds are also calling it home.

In 2022, the college set up a ‘Vidyavanam’ based on the Miyawaki concept on five cents of land. It now houses around 350 plants of 128 species. The medical garden hosts some 100 plants.

Apart from the biodiversity club led by its convener Biji Abraham, the Bhoomitra Sena Club led by convener R. Abhilash is involved in conservation activities. “This recognition is the result of more than a decade of hard work. It will motivate us to strive even more for biodiversity conservation,” says Ruby Mathew, Principal, Christian College, Chengannur.

Many eco drives

Besides activities on the campus, the college conducts several environment-related campaigns across the Alappuzha district. These include plastic collection drives, resident bird surveys, mangrove conservation, nature camps, and awareness-raising initiatives on wildfires, plastic pollution, and other environmental issues.

Apart from students of Christian College, the mini-forest and Vidyavanam are visited by students and researchers from colleges and universities across the State.

The college implemented the conservation projects with the support of the Forest department, Kerala State Biodiversity Board, World Wildlife Fund, Department of Environment and Climate Change and Alappuzha Natural History Society.

The Vanamitra Award is given to individuals, educational institutions, and voluntary organisations for biodiversity conservation.

