GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Green islets on campus fetch college laurel from govt.

Christian College, Chengannur, is home to a garbage dump-turned-mini-forest in 15 cents, a Miyawaki-style Vidyavanam on 5 cents, and a medicinal garden. The endeavours, made possible by years of hard work, fetched the college the Vanamitra Award

Updated - July 12, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 08:11 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Sam Paul A.
Members of the Chengannur Christian College Biodiversity Club and Bhoomitra Sena Club with the Vanamitra Award in front of ‘Vidyavanam’ on the campus.

Members of the Chengannur Christian College Biodiversity Club and Bhoomitra Sena Club with the Vanamitra Award in front of ‘Vidyavanam’ on the campus. | Photo Credit: SURESH ALLEPPEY

When Christian College, Chengannur authorities received the Vanamitra Award, instituted by the Kerala Forest department, from Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on July 2, 2024, it validated the institution’s steadfast dedication and years of hard work in biodiversity conservation.

It is a source of pride for Christian College to host a mini-forest, Vidyavanam, and a medicinal garden on its 22-acre campus, which, among other environmental activities, helped it win the State-level prize.

From 2013

The mini-forest, also known as Shanthisthal, on 15 cents of land set up by the Christian College Biodiversity Club, is home to some 200 trees and plants of 116 species, including several rare, endangered and threatened ones. The college transformed a garbage dumping ground on a corner of the campus to set up the mini-forest. The institution began planting saplings on the land in 2013. More than a decade later, the place resembles a teeming forest with several trees and plants, including species associated with the 27 ‘nakshatras’ as per the Hindu religious faith. Several snakes, small mammals, and birds are also calling it home.

In 2022, the college set up a ‘Vidyavanam’ based on the Miyawaki concept on five cents of land. It now houses around 350 plants of 128 species. The medical garden hosts some 100 plants.

Apart from the biodiversity club led by its convener Biji Abraham, the Bhoomitra Sena Club led by convener R. Abhilash is involved in conservation activities. “This recognition is the result of more than a decade of hard work. It will motivate us to strive even more for biodiversity conservation,” says Ruby Mathew, Principal, Christian College, Chengannur.

Many eco drives

Besides activities on the campus, the college conducts several environment-related campaigns across the Alappuzha district. These include plastic collection drives, resident bird surveys, mangrove conservation, nature camps, and awareness-raising initiatives on wildfires, plastic pollution, and other environmental issues.

Apart from students of Christian College, the mini-forest and Vidyavanam are visited by students and researchers from colleges and universities across the State.

The college implemented the conservation projects with the support of the Forest department, Kerala State Biodiversity Board, World Wildlife Fund, Department of Environment and Climate Change and Alappuzha Natural History Society.

The Vanamitra Award is given to individuals, educational institutions, and voluntary organisations for biodiversity conservation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.