Green film festival held at Thekkady

A three-day green film festival hosted by the Periyar Tiger Reserve drew to a close at Bamboo Grove in Thekkady on Friday. According to the organisers, the festival was conducted in association with the Periyar Foundation and and Chaithanya Film Society. From college media students to film lovers to film societies, people and other like-minded folks from across the state came to Periyar to enjoy the green festival.

Nearly 25 environment-centric films and documentaries were screened at the festival.

The major films screened in the festival are Lukkaniya, Bamboo Ballads, Nammude Kavukal, Punarjeevanam, Kandalammachi, Kokkoli, Kottillam, Duma, Kananam, Aadichayi, Seedstory, and Aanathara.

According to officials, the festival’s highlight was the showcase of 60 sketches of artist Saravana Bodhi on the environment and wildlife.

