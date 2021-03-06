Green environment for elections

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

PVC flex, plastic boards barred, only recyclable materials permitted

Guidelines have been issued for ensuring a ‘green’ environment for the 2021 Assembly elections.

Political parties and candidates stand barred from using PVC flex boards and banners.

They have been asked to avoid flags and festoons made of plastics and non-biodegradable materials. Recyclable materials such as cotton cloth, paper and polyethylene alone are permitted for the election campaigns. The logo ‘Recyclable, PVC Free,’ the expiry date, the name of the printer and printing number should be clearly indicated on election materials.

District Election Officers have been directed to initiate action against the use of banned materials in the elections.

Eco-friendly materials should be used for decking up the election offices of the political parties.

Election officials have been instructed to avoid banned plastics in polling stations. Once the elections are over, the political parties should collect the campaign materials and transfer them to the Clean Kerala Company Ltd via the Haritha Karma Senas in local bodies.

Awareness programmes on green protocol should be included in the training sessions for election officials.

Orders were issued earlier with regard to the enforcement of COVID-19 protocol and the removal and disposal of biomedical wastes.