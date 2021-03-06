Green environment for elections

Guidelines have been issued for ensuring a ‘green’ environment for the 2021 Assembly elections.
Political parties and candidates stand barred from using PVC flex boards and banners.
They have been asked to avoid flags and festoons made of plastics and non-biodegradable materials. Recyclable materials such as cotton cloth, paper and polyethylene alone are permitted for the election campaigns. The logo ‘Recyclable, PVC Free,’ the expiry date, the name of the printer and printing number should be clearly indicated on election materials.
District Election Officers have been directed to initiate action against the use of banned materials in the elections.
Eco-friendly materials should be used for decking up the election offices of the political parties.
Election officials have been instructed to avoid banned plastics in polling stations. Once the elections are over, the political parties should collect the campaign materials and transfer them to the Clean Kerala Company Ltd via the Haritha Karma Senas in local bodies.
Awareness programmes on green protocol should be included in the training sessions for election officials.
Orders were issued earlier with regard to the enforcement of COVID-19 protocol and the removal and disposal of biomedical wastes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath