Green drive at Kerala Secretariat

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty inaugurated the planting of vegetables in the Secretariat garden on Friday as part of the Njangalum Krishiyilekku campaign of the Agriculture department. Vegetable seeds and saplings will also be distributed to Secretariat employees for promoting household-level farming.

'Njangalum Krishiyilekku' has been launched by the Agriculture department under the 100-day action plan of the State government targeting self-reliance in agriculture and production of safe-to-eat food.