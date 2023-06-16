Green check-posts to prevent tourists from littering Munnar

June 16, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - IDUKKI

A ‘green check-post’ has started functioning at the Munnar hill station in Idukki to prevent tourists from dumping garbage in the popular tourist destination.

Munnar grama panchayat secretary K.N. Sahajan told The Hindu that the check-post is functioning near the Headworks dam on a trial basis. “Members of the Haritha Karma stop block all tourist vehicles near the dam and urge them not to dispose of plastic or other garbage at the hill station. The Haritha Karma Sena members also collect plastic waste from the tourist vehicles,” said Mr. Sahajan.

Three check-posts

“It has been decided to set up three green check-posts on the main entry routes to the Munnar hill station. The green check-posts are to be set up at Ranikkallu near Neriamangalam, Aanaviratti at Adimali, and near Headworks dam in Munnar town,” said the official.

The project is being jointly implemented by the Haritha Kerala Mission and the Munnar panchayat with assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Mr. Sahajan said the green check-post would function full-fledged from next month. “Then, a user fee will be collected from tourists and they will be provided cloth bags instead of the plastic ones they carry,” said Mr. Sahajan.

Reward of ₹3,000

According to the Munnar panchayat officials, littering of plastic and food waste by tourists at the hill station is a major threat. “The panchayat has set up waste bins at major destinations in Mattupetty, Munnar Town, Top Station, and Old Munnar. But many tourists dump plastic and food waste on the grasslands and roadside. The panchayat has announced a reward of ₹3,000 for those who report illegal waste dumping on the Munnar hill station,” said Mr. Sahajan.

From June 5, the Idukki District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) imposed curbs on plastic in tourist destinations. In the first phase, a sticker will be fixed on plastic bottles carried inside the destinations and a small amount will be collected from tourists. The amount will be returned to the tourist if the plastic bottle is handed over upon leaving the site.