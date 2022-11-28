Green check posts to be set up at Munnar

November 28, 2022 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST

In a first, green check posts are being set up at Munnar with the aim to transform the destination into a green corridor.

According to officials, the project is jointly being implemented by Haritha Kerala Mission and Munnar panchayat with assistance from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The checkpoints would be functional soon.

An official of the Munnar grama panchayat said that the three green checkposts are at Ranikkallu near Neryamagalam, Aanavitatti in Adimali and near Headworks dam in Munnar town. The check-posts have been set up at the main entry routes to Munnar hill station.

Haritha Keralam Mission Idukki district co-ordinator Dr. V R Rajesh said that “the Green check-posts will function 24 hours and will have Haritha Karma Sena members appointed as green guards who will inspect all vehicles coming into Munnar hill station. The Haritha Karma Sena members will collect any plastic waste being carried in the vehicles and advise the tourists to dispose any plastic waste.”

“The guards will not forcibly collect the water bottles including waste. The tourists can deposit their waste near the Green-check posts” said the official.

“ A consortium will be formed and the running of the Green check posts will be handed over to the Munnar grama panchayat. The Green Check posts have been set up through the financial assistance of UNDP, “ said the official.

Officials said that after the inspection a sticker will be fixed on the vehicles. Different colour stickers will be used for each month.

Recently the Munnar grama panchayat established an effective waste management system aimed at turning it into a zero-waste zone.