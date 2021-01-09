Green audit in govt. offices from tomorrow

Green audit, certification, and grading in government offices in the district will get under way on Monday.

Mayor Arya Rajendran will inaugurate the green audit in government offices at the Panchayat Directorate in the Public Office on Monday.

District panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar will inaugurate the green audit for local self-government institutions at Athiyannoor block panchayat on Tuesday.

The Haritha Kerala Mission and the Suchitwa Mission together are spearheading the audit. The inspection team will comprise officials from the Health, Local Self-government, Rural Development departments, and from the Pollution Control Board. Marks given after the inspection will form the basis for grading to issue green certificates for offices.

The team will look into activities related to reduction of waste in offices, avoiding use of banned plastic and disposable segregation of biodegradable and non-biodegradable objects, use of recyclable or reusable objects, toilets with basic facilities, organic vegetable garden or floral garden, removal of e-waste and broken down furniture, and deployment of a nodal officer for implementation of green protocol.

The green audit activities would conclude in the district on January 20, Haritha Kerala Mission district coordinator D. Humayun said in a statement here on Saturday.