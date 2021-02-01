Green army to have increased role in waste management

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation plans internship for 10 under Mayor

The green army, the city Corporation’s initiative comprising school-college students to create awareness among city residents of the importance of waste treatment at source, will see an increased role in waste management as well as related activities.

The Corporation will also introduce an internship programme for 10 persons aged between 18 and 35 years under the Mayor as part of the green army’s activities.

The civic body had launched the green army three years ago, with a realisation that the messages regarding waste treatment at source can be taken to the grassroots through children. Several awareness campaigns, events and clean-up drives have been organised as part of its activities. The army will, from this year, also carry out surveys at the material recovery facilities of the Corporation.

Social auditing

“This will be a kind of social auditing of the functioning of the material recovery facilities. The green army team, consisting of students, mentors and experts in the field of waste management, will visit these facilities, study its present state of functioning and prepare a report. They will also be handing over suggestions on how to improve their functioning, based on which we will bring in changes,” said an official of the Corporation’s health wing.

As part of the internship, 10 persons can be part of the waste management activities of the Corporation. Making them a part of the Mayor’s complaint redressal cell is also being considered, as it will give them chances for interaction with the public on a wide variety of issues related to local governance. The internships can be applied for durations of three months, six months or one year. Honorarium or stipend will not be provided. Those who complete the internship successfully will be provided with certificates.

New members

The Corporation also plans to expand the activities of the green army to the rural regions of the capital, by involving youth organisations from these places. Registrations have now been opened for new memberships in the green army as well as for participation in the five-day ‘Haritha nagarolsavam’ summer camp.

To promote the use of kitchen bins, the civic body is organising a kitchen bin challenge in three categories — individual, residents’ associations and institutions. The challenge will run from March 1 to May 31.

On Monday, Mayor Arya Rajendran led a cycle rally of green army volunteers to mark the beginning of the army’s activities this year. Health standing committee chairperson P. Jameela Sreedhar flagged off the rally.